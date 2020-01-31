Don't Miss It: Sullivan, Debevoise Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:27 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed multiple deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell and Debevoise & Plimpton. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed. S&C Counsels Navistar As It Considers $2.9B Takeover Bid Trucking company Navistar International Corp. is being advised by Sullivan & Cromwell as it considers an unsolicited takeover bid lobbed by Germany’s Traton SE that values Navistar at roughly $2.9 billion, according to statements from the companies on Thursday. The companies have already worked as partners, and a tie-up would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS