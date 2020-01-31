Foley Cuts Ties To Venezuelan Official After Boycott Threat

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 2:29 PM EST) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has reportedly agreed to step away from a $12.5 million contract it recently inked with the top lawyer in Nicolas Maduro’s government in Venezuela, following public pressure from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who threatened to boycott the firm. Foley will no longer represent Inspector General Reinaldo Muñoz as part of an effort to ease U.S. sanctions against the South American country and against specific officials in Maduro’s government, which the Trump administration does not recognize as Venezuela’s legitimate ruling body, Scott said Thursday, following a report by the Associated Press. “I’m glad [Foley] made the right...

