PTAB Will Review Tela Patent But Denies 2nd Intel Petition

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a Tela Innovations Inc. patent directed toward microprocessor technology while also denying Intel's follow-on petition for inter partes review of the same patent, which challenges the same claims with different prior art. In a pair of institution decisions issued Thursday, the board said that Intel's argument for two IPRs doesn't fly because the prior art the chipmaker refers to for each case discloses the same elements and are thus essentially the same. Reasoning that Intel hadn't identified "any issue grounded on the use of two references" in one IPR versus one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS