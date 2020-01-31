Axon Fights FTC's Bid To Keep Merger Challenge In-House

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- Axon Enterprise Inc. is continuing to push an Arizona federal court to pause the Federal Trade Commission's in-house enforcement action over the company's acquisition of a body camera supplier so that Axon can challenge the agency's process on constitutional grounds. Axon filed a reply brief on Thursday for its motion seeking a preliminary injunction to block the FTC's administrative proceedings from moving forward while its constitutional challenge plays out. The manufacturer of nonlethal weapons and body cameras used by police departments also asked the court for expedited treatment, saying the FTC has already commenced its in-house process and estimated the company's...

