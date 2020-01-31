About 80% Of Microcaptive Insurance Cases Settled, IRS Says

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 2:50 PM EST) -- Nearly 80% of those who received offers from the IRS to settle allegations of abusing microcaptive insurance arrangements to dodge taxes have accepted the terms set by the agency, it said Friday. The terms of the settlements require substantially conceding the tax benefits of the microcaptive insurance transactions and agreeing to penalties, according to the Internal Revenue Service. The agency said it was also setting up 12 new examination teams that plan to open new audits on microcaptive arrangements in the near future, the IRS said. “Taxpayers who elected to accept the IRS' terms have done the right thing by coming into...

