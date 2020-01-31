Blame Deficit On Disastrous Tax Law, Not Social Safety Net

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump recently said in a CNBC interview[1] that, if reelected, he would look at reducing the national debt by cutting Medicare and other safety net programs. The national debt is certainly a concern. The Congressional Budget Office[2] projects that the national deficit will be over $1 trillion a year for the next 11 years, raising the national debt from 81% of the nation’s gross domestic product to 98%. However, instead of addressing the recent legislative causes of this ballooning federal deficit and debt, Trump apparently is putting the blame and solution on the most vulnerable in our country —...

