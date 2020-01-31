DEA Warns That Legal Pot States Strengthen Black Market

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has warned that the black market for marijuana has been strengthening in states that have legalized the drug, and is even funding state-legal pot businesses. The 2019 National Drug Threat Assessment, released Thursday, said that increased marijuana production by local, national and transnational criminal trafficking organizations has led to saturated markets. Black market production continues to rise in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and other states that have legalized marijuana, which has led to an overall decline in illicit marijuana prices, according to the report. "This further incentivizes trafficking organizations operating large-scale grow sites in these states...

