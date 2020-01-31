Lucky's Market Floats $13M Ch. 11 Store Sale To Publix

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Bankrupt organic food store chain Lucky's Market filed proposed bidding procedures late Thursday governing the planned sale of a handful of its 29 stores to grocery chain Publix Super Markets that include a $13.7 million baseline bid. In court filings, Lucky's Market said its prepetition marketing process identified three potential buyers that were interested in acquiring subsets of the debtor's assets, one of which was Publix, which will serve as a stalking horse bidder for a six-store group of assets if the proposed procedures are approved by the court. Under the terms of the proposal, competing bids must be filed by...

