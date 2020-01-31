Trade Agreements With EU Will Still Be Elusive Post-Brexit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:38 PM EST) -- After almost three years of “will they, won't they," Brexit — the U.K.’s departure from the European Union — has become a certainty. Following his strong victory in December’s general election, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has achieved what Theresa May’s could not — namely, obtain Parliament’s approval for the terms of the U.K.’s departure from the EU. As a result, Brexit became final on Jan 31. What Happens Next? While the legal relationship between the U.K. and the European Union changed fundamentally on Jan.31, there will be little immediate or practical difference. This is because the U.K.’s departure is immediately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS