Fired GC Of WR Berkley Unit Alleges Pervasive Age Bias

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- The 59-year-old former general counsel of a W.R. Berkley Corp. unit is accusing the insurer of firing him because of his age as part of a larger effort to drive out older workers, in a suit filed in Alabama federal court. In a 12-page complaint filed Thursday, William Schrimpf alleges he was fired by W.R. Berkley unit American Mining Insurance Group in 2018, one month before his 58th birthday, under the pretense of him having sent an email to a colleague containing inappropriate language, when the real reason was his age. Schrimpf contends that he was holding a co-worker accountable for...

