Justice Ginsburg Says Firms Can Do More For Female Attys

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke at an award ceremony about political incivility and how the legal world — and the United States in general — has failed to grapple with the ways unconscious bias and a lack of work-life balance have held women back. Justice Ginsburg, in conversation with the president of the LBJ Foundation after being presented with the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award, spoke about the ways in which she herself was unable to find a job at any New York law firm after graduating from Columbia Law School, and said that women still...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS