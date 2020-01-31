Hemp Heavyweights Urge USDA To Ease Testing Rules

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- Three major hemp industry players weighed in on federal regulations governing the crop’s production, raising concerns over stringent potency limits, testing requirements and export barriers they said could give Europe and China a boost in catching up with dominant U.S. producers. In letters to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the final day of public comments Wednesday, CBD producers Charlotte’s Web and Canopy Growth Corp. Inc. joined fertilizer and hydroponics giant Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. in suggesting changes to the agency’s hemp regulations, which include rules for testing, plant disposal and farmer licensing. The companies submitted their comments the same day a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS