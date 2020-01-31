Pa. Investigators Look To Fine Energy Co. $9M For False Sales

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- Investigators for Pennsylvania's Public Utility Commission are seeking to levy a nearly $9 million fine and revoke the license to provide electricity in the state for Texas-based Verde Energy over allegations the electricity supplier used deceptive sales techniques to sign up customers, including even a few who were dead, the commission announced Friday. The PUC's Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement filed a complaint with the commission Thursday, based on Allentown-based PPL Electric Utilities Inc. passing along hundreds of customer complaints about Verde representatives making false or deceptive claims when calling or visiting customers' homes, switching nearly 180 accounts without consent or...

