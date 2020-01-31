LeClairRyan Ch. 7 Trustee Seeks Help From Foley & Lardner

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- The trustee overseeing the Chapter 7 bankruptcy of LeClairRyan PLLC asked a Virginia federal court on Thursday to allow Foley & Lardner LLP to come on board as special counsel to help determine whether the trustee can bring claims on behalf of the estate. The trustee, Lynn Tavenner of Tavenner & Beran PLC, said she needs Foley & Lardner's help to investigate the potential claims and possibly take them to court. Citing the firm's "considerable experience in insolvency and bankruptcy matters, as well as its considerable experience in internal investigations," Tavenner said she would want Foley & Lardner to probe for...

