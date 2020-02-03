FERC Tells DC Circ. Energy Storage Rule Is Sound Policy

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit on Friday it didn't step on states' authority with its rule removing barriers for energy storage providers to take part in regional wholesale electricity markets. In asking the court to throw out a challenge to the 2018 rule, FERC said its regulation of wholesale electricity markets is squarely within the authority provided by Congress under the Federal Power Act. The commission added that the provisions do not infringe on states' existing power over their distribution systems. The challengers, which include the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and a coalition of industry groups,...

