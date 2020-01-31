Former Ogletree Lawyer Drops Sex Discrimination Suit

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 11:02 PM EST) -- A former Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC attorney who'd hit the management-side powerhouse with a $300 million sex discrimination suit has dropped her claims, according to a stipulation filed in California federal court Friday. Dawn Knepper, who now works for Buchalter Law Firm, had accused her former employer of systematically discriminating against women in pay, promotions and business development opportunities. On Friday, she lodged a joint stipulation with Ogletree to dismiss her suit with prejudice. Counsel for Knepper and a representative with Ogletree didn't immediately return requests for comment late Friday. Knepper hit Ogletree with the proposed class and...

