Roberts: It Would Be 'Inappropriate' To Break Senate Tie

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. said Friday it "would be inappropriate" for him to break a tie vote during the Senate's ongoing impeachment trial, ending speculation that he would insert himself into the proceedings should Republicans and Democrats deadlock 50-50. Roberts answered a question posed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., about whether he knew that then-Chief Justice Salmon Chase cast tie-breaking votes during the 1868 impeachment trial of Andrew Johnson. "I do not regard those isolated episodes 150 years ago as sufficient to support a general authority to break ties," Chief Justice Roberts said of his predecessor's votes. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS