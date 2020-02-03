Print Firm Fraudsters Sentenced For Stealing £3.1M

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 12:36 PM GMT) -- Five directors of a printing company have been sentenced at a London court for their role in a £3.1 million ($4 million) scam in which they cheated taxpayers out of thousands of pounds. The five men were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Jan. 31. after an investigation found they ran a complex fraud operation for eight years, HM Revenue and Customs said Friday. They were all directors of a printing business, Anton Group Ltd., which is now defunct. John Knight was jailed for three years and Stephen Knight and Brian Thomas were both handed prison terms of two years and eight months....

