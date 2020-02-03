EU Eyes Tougher MiFID Rules For Non-EU Biz After Brexit

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 3:52 PM GMT) -- Europe’s markets watchdog has moved to toughen up rules that govern how investment companies based in countries outside the bloc provide services to customers in the European Union’s single market. The European Securities and Markets Authority proposed rules on Friday that will force investment businesses established outside the EU to report data every year on their transactions within the bloc. Companies based outside Europe will be required to hand over details to ESMA of the services they provide within the EU under the updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II. “ESMA [has] the power to ask third-country firms...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS