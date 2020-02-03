Willkie Farr Guides Searchlight Capital's UK Brokerage Deal

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 12:17 PM GMT) -- Private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in U.K. broker investor Global Risk Partners, promising investments to help the broker continue its expansion drive. The deal, which was agreed for for an undisclosed amount of money, must be approved by regulators. GRP founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett retain minority stakeholdings in the business and will take on roles on the company’s board. GRP was founded in 2013 with backing from Penta Capital. It claims to be effectively the second largest broker in the country, with £800 million ($1 billion) in gross written premium and 1,600 employees....

