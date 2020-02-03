3 Firms Steer Worldline’s €7.8B Bet On Payments Co. Ingenico

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:58 AM EST) -- Worldline unveiled plans Monday to buy fellow payments company Ingenico in a deal worth €7.8 billion ($8.6 billion) with the help of Cleary Gottlieb, Latham & Watkins and Bredin Prat, marking the latest big-ticket merger in the space. The cash-and-stock deal stands to form the No. 4 global player in payments services as well as a top European payments company, the France-based companies said. Worldline SA is guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Latham & Watkins, while Ingenico Group SA is represented by Bredin Prat. “I am proud to announce that today is a great day for Worldline...

