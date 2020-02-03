EU Wants UK To Keep High Tax Standards Post-Brexit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 12:07 PM EST) -- The European Union wants the United Kingdom to maintain international standards on preventing tax avoidance and evasion as part of an agreement that will set the terms of the future relationship between the bloc and the U.K, it said Monday. The European Commission wants the U.K. to continue to apply the bloc's standards, but the British prime minister has said there is no reason to do so. (AP) The memorandum from the European Commission to the Council of the European Union said the EU wants the U.K. to continue to apply the bloc's standards on the exchange of information on income, financial accounts,...

