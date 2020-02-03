Insurer Gets Scammers' Social Media Accounts Shut Down

Law360, London (February 3, 2020, 4:52 PM GMT) -- Insurer Direct Line said Monday that it has worked with social media platforms to shut down over 500 accounts belonging to car insurance scammers who offer worthless policies. Direct Line said the fraudsters, which are known as "ghost brokers," are using social media to claim they sell fully comprehensive car insurance from reputable companies, such as Admiral, Hastings Direct and Aviva. The intermediaries offer highly discounted insurance rates online but are in fact unregulated. The insurer, which is based in Bromley, southeast England, said it has put pressure on social media platforms to delete accounts that fraudulently target consumers, who are...

