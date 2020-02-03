ADPower Eyes $1.13B TAQA Takeover Through Asset Swap

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:47 PM EST) -- Abu Dhabi Power, led by Allen & Overy, confirmed Monday it offered to take control of Abu Dhabi National Energy, better known as TAQA, through an asset swap deal that values the target at 4.16 billion United Arab Emirates dirham ($1.13 billion). The offer calls for Abu Dhabi Power Corp. PJSC, which owns the majority of the water and electricity assets across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to transfer a suite of assets to Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC, or TAQA, in exchange for TAQA shares, the companies said in separate statements. ADPower said the proposed deal would foster a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS