FTC Challenges Schick Parent's Bid For Harry's Shave Co.

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 10:22 AM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission moved Monday to block Schick parent Edgewell Personal Care Co. from acquiring private equity-backed shaving startup Harry's Inc., arguing the tie-up would rob the market of "a uniquely disruptive competitor." The deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition said that Schick parent Edgewell Personal Care Co.'s "effort to short-circuit competition by buying up its newer rival promises serious harm to consumers." (AP) Harry's represents "one of the most important competitive forces in the shaving industry," the FTC warned in announcing that the commissioners had voted 5-0 to permit staffers to launch an administrative complaint against the...

