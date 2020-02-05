Mylan Says Amendment Feedback Doesn't Save Sanofi IP

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 11:45 PM EST) -- Mylan urged the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday to reject Sanofi-Aventis' substitute claims to insulin pen patents that were the first to pass through a new program that provides early feedback on proposed amendments. Mylan said Sanofi impermissibly enlarged the claim scope of two disputed patents to increase the potential for more damages. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC attorney Douglas Carsten, who represents Mylan, said during a nearly five-hour hearing in Alexandria, Virginia, that Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH was trying to "recast" the claims so it could recover "the whole pie" of damages for infringement versus only a slice of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS