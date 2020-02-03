Dechert Brings Restructuring Partner To London Office

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 1:41 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP announced Monday that it has hired an attorney known for bank restructurings as a partner in the financial restructuring practice at its London office. Solomon J. Noh joined the firm Saturday, coming from Shearman & Sterling LLP, where he had been a partner in the financial restructuring and insolvency practice group and working in London since 2011. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Noh has worked in leading roles on some of the largest bank restructurings in Europe. The deals include The Co-operative Bank in the United Kingdom, the National Bank of Greece, and HSH Nordbank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS