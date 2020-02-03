Feds Unveil Collaborative Push On Biologics Competition

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:52 PM EST) -- The Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission announced on Monday a push to work in lockstep to encourage fair competition in the fast-growing biologics industry, including by deterring coordination meant to hold off new drug development. The agencies put out a joint statement saying they will make the issue a top collaborative priority in the interest of protecting consumers from anticompetitive behavior. They said one of their goals would be to stamp out industry practices, such as cutting off access to biosimilar samples, that make it harder to introduce cheaper drug versions. The FTC and FDA are also focused...

