NLRB Allows Phillips 66 Demotions After Bargaining Impasse

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- Phillips 66 did not violate federal labor law when it unilaterally demoted a handful of newly unionized workers after the United Steelworkers refused to accept the change, the National Labor Relations Board said in a published order partially reversing an agency judge’s ruling. The three-member board on Friday disagreed with Administrative Law Judge Lisa Thompson that the energy giant had bargained in bad faith by refusing to budge on the demotions, which it argued were necessary because the workers would otherwise be union-ineligible supervisors. The board found the company was “lawfully adamant regarding its core positions” and that this rigidity led...

