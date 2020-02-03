Laminates Maker API Americas Hits Ch. 11 With $44M Of Debt

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- A Kansas-based company that makes laminate and foil products filed for Chapter 11 protection late Sunday in Delaware, listing $44.4 million of secured debt and blaming unforeseen transition costs to new facilities and declining product demand for its woes. In court filings, API Americas Inc. said it had experienced financial troubles in recent years as consumers have shifted their buying habits in favor of more environmentally friendly packaging products and as tobacco market changes have limited purchase options for buyers. Chief Restructuring Officer Mitchell Gendel said in a first-day declaration that corporate efforts to consolidate its manufacturing operations incurred greater capital...

