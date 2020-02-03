Rue21 Controller Says Women Were Denied Promotions

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 2:31 PM EST) -- A financial manager at Rue21's corporate office said she was excluded from business functions and passed over for a promotion because she is a woman, and accused the retailer of discriminating against her and other female employees in a lawsuit filed Sunday in Pennsylvania federal court. Misty Parshall, a controller overseeing approximately 30 employees in Rue21's finance department, says she had expressed interest in a vice president position in March 2018, only to be told that the job wasn't actually available before an allegedly less-qualified man was promoted to a revised version of the same job a month later. "Knowing of Parshall's...

