Oil Cos.' Attys Win $210K In Fees In Venezuela Bribery Fight

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:18 PM EST) -- A federal magistrate judge in Florida on Friday recommended about $210,000 as attorney fees for firms who represented defendants in a dismissed suit alleging a bribery scheme against Venezuela's state-owned oil company and its affiliates. Per the Jan. 31 report and recommendation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes, eight firms would collectively receive $209,732.65 for their work on the case. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison is awarded a fee of $116,330 and is the only firm to receive a cost award, which is $6,314.65, for a total $122,644,65. Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP will receive $29,563, Reed Smith...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS