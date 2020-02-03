$10B Suit Accuses Bitcoin 'Founder' Of Hiding 11,000 Docs

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- Self-styled Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright cannot use over a dozen nonexistent companies to assert privilege on a heap of over 11,000 documents — effectively hiding the paperwork — the estate of his late business partner David Kleiman told a federal judge in a $10 billion Florida suit on Sunday. Ira Kleiman, on behalf of his brother David's estate, argued on Sunday that Wright has made "sweeping assertions of attorney-client, work-product and … joint defense privileges" using over a dozen companies, a vast majority of which have been dissolved, liquidated or deregistered. Kleiman is alleging that Wright is using the companies as...

