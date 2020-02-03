Pfizer Fights Chinese Drugmaker Over Chantix Generic

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and company subsidiaries have accused China-based competitor Viwit Pharmaceuticals of violating patents for anti-smoking drug Chantix in the pursuit of selling a generic, according to a complaint filed in Delaware federal court. Pfizer Inc. and three subsidiaries allege in the Friday filing that the Chinese pharmaceutical maker is in violation of three patents covering Chantix. — a “breakthrough” drug approved in 2006 that was designed to end patients’ desire to smoke cigarettes. Viwit is wrongfully “seeking approval to manufacture and sell a generic copy of plaintiffs’ breakthrough smoking-cessation product, Chantix, prior to the expiration of the U.S. Patent,”...

