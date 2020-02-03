Trump To Nominate DOJ Tax Head As Assistant AG For Tax

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:29 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump will nominate the current principal deputy assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's Tax Division to serve as the division's assistant attorney general, according to a recent statement. Richard Zuckerman also currently serves as the division's deputy assistant attorney general for criminal matters, the White House said Saturday in its announcement of the planned nomination. In those roles, he helms the Tax Division, according to the DOJ website. "The Tax Division is comprised of 350 dedicated and well-accomplished lawyers, plus 180 equally dedicated and accomplished support staff," Zuckerman said in a statement to Law360. "Leading such a...

