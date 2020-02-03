USPTO Says PTAB Denials Can't Be Appealed Under Arthrex

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:45 PM EST) -- A company whose petition challenging a patent was denied by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can't leverage the recent Arthrex ruling to get the case reheard by a different panel, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office told the Federal Circuit. In a dismissal motion filed Friday, the USPTO said "nothing allows" United Fire Protection Corp. to appeal the PTAB's decision not to review a patent for a fire protection sprinkler system owned by Engineered Corrosion Solutions LLC. United Fire had sought a new hearing in its challenge after the Federal Circuit issued its Arthrex ruling in October, which held that...

