FTC Says Axon Can't Speed Up Constitutional Challenge

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has pushed back against a bid by Axon to accelerate its constitutional challenge to the agency’s in-house enforcement process and overall structure, telling an Arizona federal court that the case was already being fast-tracked and that there was no reason to expedite it further. The FTC responded Friday to a motion from Axon Enterprise Inc. that asked the court to accelerate its consideration of the company’s bid to pause an administrative enforcement action over its completed purchase of a body camera supplier. Axon had argued that the in-house adjudicatory proceeding seeking to unwind the merger is already...

