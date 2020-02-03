Magellan Health Taps REIT Pro As New General Counsel

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:08 PM EST) -- Phoenix-based managed-care provider Magellan Health Inc. has tapped a veteran of real estate investment trust and senior care businesses as its new general counsel. Magellan’s board of directors has appointed David Haddock as its general counsel and secretary, effective Monday, the company announced. Magellan CEO Ken Fasola said Haddock will work together with the board to serve as “a trusted business partner and adviser” on business matters, providing legal, compliance and regulatory guidance. “David is a superb leader with significant experience leading complex legal matters for publicly held and highly regulated organizations over a 25-year legal career,” Fasola said in a...

