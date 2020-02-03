NM Medical Pot Producers Allowed Tax Deduction On Appeal

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- Medical marijuana producers are entitled to a tax deduction for prescription medicine, a New Mexico appeals court has found in reversing the state’s denial of a tax refund to a licensed producer. The New Mexico Court of Appeals ruled Jan. 28 that the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department owes Sacred Garden Inc., a licensed medical marijuana producer, refunds of gross receipts taxes paid in association with medical marijuana sales from 2011 to 2016. The three-judge panel said that medical marijuana qualifies as a prescription drug and is entitled to a state deduction on those sales, reversing the Administrative Hearings Office’s decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS