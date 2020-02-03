Duke Can't Get Arthrex-Based Redo Over Muscle Treatment IP

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit on Monday shot down Duke University's rehearing petition in a case over its invalidated muscle treatment patent, in which the university had argued it was entitled to a new hearing based on the court's recent Arthrex decision. Duke had said it was entitled to a rehearing based on Arthrex, wherein a Federal Circuit panel said the way Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges were appointed violates the Constitution. The remedy in Arthrex allowed the patent owner a new hearing at the board, with properly appointed judges. The university also claimed the board and panel handled its evidence of nonobviousness...

