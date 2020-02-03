Ropes & Gray Nabs Top Health Care Litigator From Akin Gump

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 9:11 PM EST) -- The former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP partner who obtained a win for Allina Health Services at the U.S. Supreme Court in a challenge to the Medicare payment rulemaking process joined Ropes & Gray LLP’s health care practice in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Stephanie Webster, who represented Allina in a decadelong fight challenging the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' failure to seek public comment on so-called disproportionate share hospital payments, joined Ropes & Gray after spending almost nine years at Akin Gump. Webster told Law360 on Monday that she will continue working on Medicare payment policy matters...

