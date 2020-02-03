Kraft Heinz Settles Frozen 'Poppers' TM Suit

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- Kraft Heinz has settled a case with health food company Real Good Foods over the rights to the name "Poppers" for frozen fried snacks, according to an order dismissing the case from a Pennsylvania federal court Monday. The undisclosed settlement ended Real Good Foods' feud with Kraft Heinz over whether the food giant had sole claim to the name with its TGI Fridays-branded frozen "Poppers" and other licensed uses of the term to describe breaded vegetable pieces. The suit, filed in late July, said Real Good Foods was creating confusion with its own brands of "Poppers," but that name appeared to...

