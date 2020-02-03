PTAB Upholds Qualcomm Mobile Patent Challenged By Apple

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday upheld a Qualcomm Inc. patent for selecting personalized content on a mobile device that was challenged by Apple Inc., unpersuaded that the disputed claims were invalid for being obvious. In a 55-page decision, the PTAB found that Apple could not show that Qualcomm's patent was anticipated or obvious over a combination of prior art consisting of earlier patents and publications. Apple challenged the patent in 2018 amid a patent dispute with Qualcomm over a range of technologies. Among other things, the panel said it was not convinced that several claims for selecting and...

