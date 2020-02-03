Trustee Flags 'Broad' Releases In Medical Device Firm's Ch. 11

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The federal bankruptcy watchdog on Monday objected to the continued use of cash collateral in REVA Medical Inc.'s Chapter 11 in Delaware, saying the financing includes provisions that too broadly waive potential liability against certain parties, including prepetition lenders. In an objection filed to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, the Office of the U.S. Trustee asserted REVA's final cash collateral order should be rejected when it is considered by the court later this month. "The broad release sought by the debtor and the prepetition secured parties is not proper for inclusion in an order approving use of cash collateral," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS