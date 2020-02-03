Steelworkers Say They're In The Dark On Philly Refinery Sale

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The union representing more than 600 employees of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery shut down after an explosion objected Monday to the company’s proposed Chapter 11 plan, saying court documents don’t provide enough information about the future of the facility and collective bargaining agreement. In its objection in Delaware bankruptcy court, the United Steelworkers’ union said PES’ plan calls for a sale of the debtor’s assets to Hilco Redevelopment Partners for $240 million, but that the workers are left in the dark about any future operations at the sprawling refinery complex in south Philadelphia. When the refinery ceased normal operations in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS