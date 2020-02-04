Wolverine To Pay $69.5M Over Michigan Water Contamination

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 1:17 PM EST) -- Michigan-based shoe giant Wolverine World Wide Inc. will pay $69.5 million to settle claims from the state and two townships that the company contaminated groundwater with variants of the "forever chemicals" known as PFASs. Shoe giant Wolverine World Wide, the maker of the Merrell shoe brand, will pay $69.5 million to settle claims it contaminated groundwater in Michigan. (Getty) Wolverine, which makes shoe brands such as Keds, Merrell and Saucony, will pay for the extension of municipal water to more than 1,000 properties in the two townships that currently rely on groundwater for their drinking supplies and filters for others that will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS