Fed. Circ. Unsure It Can Affirm Fee Award In Sippy Cup IP Row

Law360 (February 3, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel struggled Monday to understand how far beyond the case record it should go in reviewing whether Munchkin Inc.’s infringement case over a spill-proof sippy cup was so unreasonable that it should pay $1.1 million in attorney fees. In an order granting Luv N’ Care Ltd.’s fee bid, the district court had said the case was exceptional because Munchkin had concealed relevant prior art sippy cups during litigation, and its amended trademark infringement claims were so weak they were abandoned. But during a 40-minute hearing in Washington, D.C., attorneys for both companies told the Federal Circuit panel that...

