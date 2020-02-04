7th Circ. Lectures Attys On Not Checking Court Handbook

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday issued a scolding published opinion meant to address a “recurrent” problem with appellate briefs, saying that many parties are falling down on the job when it comes to responding to jurisdictional statements and should consult the court's handbook. Chief Judge Diane Wood, writing alone for two cases that she said were combined solely for the sake of example, said in the stern, four-page opinion that she had noticed many cases involving magistrate judges when the parties simply omitted information key to the question of jurisdiction. “This court takes jurisdictional issues seriously — indeed, it is proud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS