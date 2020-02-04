EU Financial Cos. Urged To Take Steps To Diversify

Law360, London (February 4, 2020, 2:48 PM GMT) -- Two-thirds of the European Union's financial services companies have executive boards made up of only men even though companies with a gender balance are more profitable, Europe’s banking watchdog has said as it encouraged member states to put in place measures promoting diversity. The European Banking Authority said on Monday that 67% of 834 credit providers and investment banks in the EU did not have any women on their board, according to data that it collected from national regulators in 2018. Of smaller credit providers, 69% had all-male boards in 2018 — an increase on the 54% in 2015. And more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS