EU Guides Watchdogs On Checking Financial Disclosures

Law360, London (February 4, 2020, 4:42 PM GMT) -- The European Union set out guidelines on Tuesday to help national regulators monitor whether companies issuing listed securities are keeping investors properly informed with clear financial information on how their investments are performing. Domestic regulators across the bloc must ensure they check whether issuers of securities that are traded on EU-regulated markets are disclosing key information to investors, the European Securities and Markets Authority said. Europe’s Transparency Directive obliges issuers, such as listed companies, to disclose the financial performance of the securities they have issued to investors. But ESMA found in 2017 that national regulators were inconsistent in the way they...

